Shrewsbury business event proves a smash hit

The sold-out Game Changers networking lunch, part of Budgen ITF World Tour W100 – the UK’s biggest female indoor tennis event, was hosted by The Shrewsbury Club.

Sponsored by Shrewsbury law firm Aaron & Partners and accountants and business advisors WR Partners, it shone a light on women who continue to drive change in their respective fields.

Headline speakers at the lunch event included former Commonwealth boxing champion and footballer Stacey Copeland, CEO of Lewes FC Maggie Murphy, and successful entrepreneur Felicity Wingrove.

Hosted by Radio 5 Live tennis reporter Abigail Johnson and with lunch arranged by Shropshire Festivals, topics discussed included breaking down barriers in business and sport and striving for equal opportunities.

Helen Johnson, Partner and Head of Marketing at Aaron & Partners, said: “It was brilliant to see leaders from such a diverse array of businesses turn out in their droves for the Game Changers event.

“I know many in the room were motivated by the three inspiring speakers, and the feedback we've had has been tremendous.

“We’re proud to be associated with such a fantastic tennis event, which is so important to our region – and our networking day matched it perfectly, showcasing the power of women in business and sport.”