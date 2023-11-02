Shropshire networking group continues to thrive

Business consultancy Good2Great, which has its head office at The Printworks in Bridgnorth, has developed the Growth Club over the last three years.

Aimed at business people who want to re-evaluate how they operate in the current economic climate, the club also enables members to meet other like-minded entrepreneurs to share best practice.

Members support and network with each other every week online and also attend face-to-face networking events, such as the most recent event at The Tile Press Café in the Maws Craft Centre.

Growth Club members came along to hear from guest speaker Richard Whitney of Bridgnorth business David Dexters, who spoke to the group about the progress of his career.

Richard said: “I really enjoyed speaking at and being part of the Good2Great growth club meeting. The range of businesses represented in the room was exciting - there were people from a whole cross-section of industries.

“I look forward to continuing to partner with Good2Great and helping the businesses they work with.”