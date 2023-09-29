Wellington retailers help to create Halloween fun

Pictured from left, AdrienneTaylor of The Daberhashery, who has made some of the pumpkins, Damian Breeze, manager of The Orbit and Paola Armstrong of Wellington Town Council

The Green Wellington Pumpkin Hunt is being held this year for children aged under 12.

A large range of retailers in the town will be creating a ‘spooky trail’ of knitted pumpkins which will go on show in their shops for a week from Saturday, October 28 until November 5.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington, an organisation aimed at promoting and regenerating the town, explained the event was being billed as ‘green’ as the pumpkins were being crafted by local people.

“We are encouraging residents of our community to ‘use what you’ve got’ to keep costs down, so we are receiving lots of lovely multi-coloured pumpkins from a number of different people,” she said.

She said children wanting to take part should collect a form from The Orbit and that special Halloween treats awaited those who completed the trail and returned to The Orbit with their answers.

The event has been organised by Love Wellington and sponsored by Wellington Town Council.