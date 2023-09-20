Telford jobseekers urged to visit 'Work Local' event

Jobseekers are encouraged to check out a range of exciting employment opportunities on their doorstep

Residents will be able to find out more about job vacancies across a range of sectors at The Wakes, Oakengates from 9.30am-11.30am next Thursday, September 28.

The event – Work Local – is a Telford & Wrekin Council initiative which aims to get people across the borough thinking about working closer to where they live.

People who are currently unemployed, looking for new roles or want to change career pathways can all benefit from the event, which is also open to people from across the borough and offers free refreshments and parking.

The session is being supported and attended by local employers and helps them to fill vacancies and recruit new staff from the pool of talent which exists nearby.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford business support team and community learning teams have organised the event and will provide support on the day.

The council’s Job Box team will be on hand to offer advice and guidance about job vacancies and applying for roles at the session.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy, said: “This latest event builds on previous successful Work Local sessions we’ve staged in different parts of the borough. The initiative aims to try and match local people with local job vacancies and is supported by our Job Box team.

“People from Oakengates and surrounding areas, as well as from further-a-field, are welcome to attend to explore what job opportunities there are nearby – whether it’s to secure employment after being unemployed or to change career direction completely.

“With the cost of living increases, securing a job on the doorstep can help to save fuel costs or even eliminate the need to have a car altogether.

“We are committed to supporting people who are unemployed or looking for an alternative job closer to home and helping local businesses with their recruitment needs.”