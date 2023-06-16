Andrew at Nock Deighton

Nock Deighton's auction is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 27, at 6pm at the esteemed Bridgnorth Golf Club.

The event marks a significant milestone for the company as it returns to its roots, showcasing its ensuring commitment to the local community.

Founded as a livestock auctioneer. Nock Deighton has grown into a leading force in the property market over 200 years.

“We are thrilled to be returning to our roots with this exciting live property auction,” said Andrew Ainge, Associate Director & Head of Auctions for Nock Deighton.

“This event allows us to pay tribute to our 200-year history while highlighting properties available across Shropshire and Worcestershire.”

The company is partnering with Sheldon Bosley Knight, an experienced property auctioneer known for their expertise and professionalism.

Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the thrill of live bidding and the opportunity to secure their next property.

Prospective buyers and sellers are encouraged to attend the auction to explore the opportunities available.

Nock Deighton’s team of expert property specialists, along with Sheldon Bosley Knight’s auction specialists, will be on hand to provide guidance and advice, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience for all participants.