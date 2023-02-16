Shropshire business leaders invited to green breakfast event

Green focused companies will be on hand to provide expert opinion. Pictured: Mark Thompson from AceOn with Caroline Cattle from Marches LEP

Shropshire Council and The Marches LEP, are set to host a breakfast meeting, where experts will share practical information and guidance on sustainable energy solutions, funding sources and energy and environmental auditing.

The agenda includes case studies from Shropshire business Aico, and from the Big Solar Co-op who are working with local businesses to install roof-mounted solar panels, together with two expert panel discussions.

Tim Yair, regional senior energy projects officer for Marches LEP, will also advise on sources of funding and grants available to businesses to help future-proof energy supply and costs.

Tim said: "We’re delighted to be joining forces with Shropshire Council for this event, which will not only deliver practical advice for businesses facing rising energy bills but also help meet net zero targets.”

The second panel will showcase companies who have maximised their energy savings by implementing best practices and explain how auditing can lead to energy and carbon savings.

Home safety company Aico will demonstrate positive actions that have helped make its state-of-the-art premises in Oswestry energy efficient. Examples include installing solar panels, commissioning energy audits and installing EV chargers on site.

Cool Shropshire and Telford, a partnership between Shropshire Council, Telford & Wrekin Council and environmental consultants E4environment Ltd, will advise delegates on the potential to save money by becoming more energy and resource efficient, and increasing resilience against supply chain shocks and the effects of climate change.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s vabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: “With the cost of living crisis rising and energy bills increasing, we wanted to bring Shropshire business leaders together to help provide expert advice on a range of energy-saving opportunities that SMEs can implement to reduce usage.

“By sharing best practice and seeing if, by working collaboratively, we can help to reduce risks together. I would urge business leaders not to miss this opportunity to connect with peers and ask our team of experts about what practical steps they can take to help with short term and long term savings.”

The Business Energy Breakfast is being held in the Sovereign Suite at Shrewsbury Town FC’s stadium on Monday, March 6, from 8am until 10.30am. It is free to attend, but registering is essential.