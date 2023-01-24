Salop Leisure announces sponsor deal for Harlech Triathlon

Harlech Triathlon chairman Dave Sullivan with Min-y-Don Holiday Park manager Matthew Whitty and Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover.

Salop Leisure, which has sales centres in Shrewsbury, Machynlleth and Stourport-on Severn, is donating £500 to the popular event which is expected to attract up to 450 competitors and more than 2,500 spectators to the South Eryri coastal town of Harlech on March 26.

The company owns three holiday parks in the Harlech area – Min-y-Don, Castle View and Llandanwg Holiday Parks – and has supported local sports clubs, the town’s swimming pool and community events for many years.

Set under the watchful eye of Harlech Castle, a World Heritage Site, Harlech Sprint Triathlon is one of the best loved races on the calendar. It's both a perfect beginner triathlon and a great season opener for the more competitive.

The triathlon is an Always Aim High Community Event, with profits going towards supporting local projects, charities and community groups.

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, said: “We are delighted to support the Harlech Sprint Triathlon, an event which brings thousands of people to the town and grows every year. Having three holiday parks in the area, it Is vital that we support local events like this which help put Harlech on the map.”

Harlech Triathlon chairman Dave Sullivan said: “Our triathlon is very well supported and tends to sell out weeks before the event. Many of the triathletes tell me it’s their favourite because of the scenic location, the beach run, finish inside the castle and the organisation.

“We are very grateful for the continued sponsorship and support from Salop Leisure who have always been great supporters of our Harlech community. Hopefully, the triathlon will help to promote the company’s holiday parks and their 5 star luxurious rental holiday cottages promoted via Dioni website.”

Competitors, who enter online at https://alwaysaimhighevents.com/events/harlech-triathlon-2023 , are able to explore the historic town, beautiful coastline and cross the finish line inside Harlech Castle welcomed by The Ardudwy knights in armour.