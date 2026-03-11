'Firms need to take action to turn this worrying trend around,' says Telford clothing supplier as survey shows gender-based workplace discrimination is still widespread

The survey of 101 senior figures across the UK, commissioned by personalised workwear provider MyWorkwear, revealed worrying statistics of women feeling worried about personal security and harassment at offices and factories across the country.

Concerningly, 70 per cent of respondents said they didn’t feel safe in the workplace, with the most common reasons cited being personal security, such as on-site security or lone working (36 per cent), a lack of protection from bullying and harassment (34 per cent) and physical safety (31 per cent).

On a more positive note, 69 per cent of women said they believed both sexes now receive equal pay for the work carried out.

“Workplace equality isn’t just about pay,” said Gayle Parker, commercial director at MyWorkwear, based on Kingsland Estate, Telford.

“It’s about safety, inclusion and ensuring women feel safe when they go, attend and come back from work. The results are clearly telling us this is not the case, and firms need to take action to turn this worrying trend around.

“We want to encourage the next generation of female leaders to believe they can achieve anything, and this must start with ensuring the workplace is safe, inclusive and that staff are fitted out with the right clothing. It’s the basic things that can make such a huge productivity difference.”

When asked what factors made them feel like an equal member of the team, respondents ranked equal pay for equal work as the most important. This was followed by opportunities for training and career progression, while women’s workwear options and internal recognition were also highlighted as key contributors for creating a sense of inclusion.

“Ill-fitting PPE and workwear might seem minor, but it sends a wider message about whether women are fully considered in workplace planning,” continued Gayle.

“As a workwear provider, we are engaged in regular conversations with hundreds of firms about the need for a wide range of women's workwear options. Our data shows 62 per cent of women have been expected to wear men’s fit or unisex fit items in the workplace at some point in their career.

“This is disappointing from bosses across the country, especially when you consider the vast amount of dedicated women's workwear that is available in 2026.”

The MyWorkwear report did show some evidence that businesses were listening, with 75 per cent of women surveyed saying their employer now provides women's fit PPE and workwear options as standard and over two thirds (69 per cent) saying they’re given a wide selection to choose from.