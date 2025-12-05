Poundland announces another wave of store closures over winter: see latest list of stores under threat
Poundland has announced another wave of store closures over the winter as it continues to trim down the chain as part of turnaround efforts.
The budget retailer, which has headquarters in Walsall, will have shut more than 100 shops in the UK by early next year after kicking off its restructuring programme.
A further 14 stores will be closed by early February, it said on Friday, on top of the 19 that are also still set to shut over coming months.
These shops have launched clearance sales with reductions of up to 40 per cent on stock from homeware and groceries to clothing and beauty products.
Poundland has previously announced another 40 shops that were clearing out stock ahead of closure.
This was happening at locations where the landlord of the retail property had chosen to end the lease, resulting in it closing down.
This was in addition to the 57 that had already shut by the end of September as a result of Poundland targeting its least-profitable shops.
It expects the UK chain to have reduced from around 800 shops at the beginning of the restructuring programme, to between 650 and 700 once the process is complete.
Darren MacDonald, Poundland’s UK country manager, said: “We know how disappointing it is when we leave a store, but before we close our doors for a final time, we’re determined to say goodbye by offering even more amazing value to customers.
“The special reductions, on top of the value we provide in every store, will help us leave locations we’re leaving with pride.
“And when we close our doors, we look forward to welcoming customers to one of the hundreds of Poundland stores we’ll continue to operate right across the UK.”
Poundland was sold for £1 to investment firm Gordon Brothers in June.
It avoided entering administration after a restructuring plan was approved in the High Court in August, days before the company was due to run out of money.
Recovery efforts since have focused on simplifying the business, including by cutting stores but also by overhauling its pricing structure.
It is returning to a simple £1, £2 and £3 grocery pricing across all its UK shops – with around 60 per cent of grocery items priced at £1.
Simple pricing is also being rolled out across general merchandise and clothing ranges.
List of the latest closures announced by Poundland and the closure dates:
Lancaster, Lancashire – December 19
Northampton Sixfields, Northamptonshire – December 31
Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset – December 24
Hammersmith, Greater London – December 24
Prestatyn, Denbighshire – December 31
Faversham, Kent – January 6
Liverpool, Merseyside – January 15
Yeovil, Somerset – January 16
Nottingham Eastpoint, Nottinghamshire – January 22
Lymington, Hampshire – January 23
Christchurch (47 High Street), Dorset – January 23
Bristol Avon Meads, Bristol – January 29
Winton, Dorset – February 6
Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland – February 8
List of stores still set for closure:
Christchurch (Meteor Retail Park), Dorset – December 5
Arnold, Nottinghamshire – December 6
Worthing, West Sussex – December 6
Droitwich, Worcestershire – December 9
Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland – December 13
Oldham, Greater Manchester – December 13
Weston Favell, Northamptonshire – December 19
Portishead, Somerset – December 24
Grantham, Lincolnshire – December 24
Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland – December 31
Farnham, Surrey – December 31
Brighton, East Sussex – December 31
Hempstead Valley, Kent – December 31
Bexhill, East Sussex – January 5
Ponders End, Greater London – January 5
Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Scotland – January 5
Mitcham, Greater London – January 14
Cameron Toll, Edinburgh, Scotland – January 20