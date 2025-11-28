New appointment for Lanyon Bowdler's family law team

Lizzie Cross completed her training contract with Lanyon Bowdler after joining the firm in 2021 and gaining experience as a legal assistant in its family department.

After qualifying this month, she will split her working time between the firm's offices in Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Hereford.

Ms Cross said: "I have been with the firm since January 2021 and worked in the family department as a legal assistant where I gained a lot of invaluable experience.

"During my training contract I completed time in various seats which has helped me on my career path.

"I am from a farming background and have a keen interest in farming related divorces and will look to grow my expertise in this area.

"I enjoy all areas of family work and in particular matters involving the Children Act."

Sue Hodgson, partner and head of family law at Lanyon Bowdler, added: "We are delighted to welcome Lizzie as a new addition to our family law team although we obviously know her really well from her time with us during her training contract.

"She has always been conscientious and enthusiastic with a passion for supporting clients, ensuring that we are always able to do our very best for them.

"We pride ourselves on handling cases with sensitivity and understanding and never lose sight of the fact that the client is always our top priority. Lizzie will be a valuable addition to the team."