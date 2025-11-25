Survey by Telford firm reveals call to reverse NI and working rights changes ahead of the Budget
A new study of business leaders from many different sectors has revealed a huge call for National Insurance contributions and the Employment Rights Bill to be reversed ahead of the Budget.
By Tamlyn Jones
84 per cent of the companies questioned by Telford-based personalised workwear specialist MyWorkwear said they would like to see a U-turn by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in this week's Budget.
Two thirds stated that NICs and minimum wage increases had already resulted in a negative impact on their performance.
Almost half of firms (47 per cent) are worried they will struggle to survive the next five years, a three per cent increase on a similar report released in February.