Survey by Telford firm reveals call to reverse NI and working rights changes ahead of the Budget

84 per cent of the companies questioned by Telford-based personalised workwear specialist MyWorkwear said they would like to see a U-turn by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in this week's Budget.

Two thirds stated that NICs and minimum wage increases had already resulted in a negative impact on their performance.

Almost half of firms (47 per cent) are worried they will struggle to survive the next five years, a three per cent increase on a similar report released in February.