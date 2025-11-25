Easy Bathrooms to open third Shropshire showroom - here's where and what to expect

Easy Bathrooms will open its 153rd store nationwide on Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury, early next year.

The modern, end-of-terrace trade counter premises, in Vanguard Way, covers 5,175 sq ft and has a large secure yard to the rear of the property.

It will be open every day and offer a free, 3D design service for new bathrooms. The company already has showrooms in the county in Bridgnorth and Telford.

Nathan Brook, head of property for Easy Bathrooms, said: "We're really excited to be opening our new Shrewsbury bathroom and tile showroom.

"The showroom will feature around 120 stunning bathroom displays, giving customers the chance to explore our extensive range of quality products and tiles in person."

Josh Hyde is an apprentice surveyor with Shrewsbury property agency Towler Shaw Roberts who acted on the lease deal.

He said: "The high-quality property forms part of the popular and sought-after Vanguard Trade Park…one of the region's most successful trade parks, having been established for more than ten years.

"We are delighted that Easy Bathrooms will become the latest national occupier. The company will be another excellent addition to Battlefield Enterprise Park and we wish them every success with their new Shrewsbury showroom."