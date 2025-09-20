6 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways get new food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published its latest set of 'scores on the doors' for venues across Shropshire, including a selection of pubs, cafés, restaurants, and takeaways inspected in recent weeks.
Food hygiene is scored on a scale between 0 and 5, with 0 being poor and 5 being the best, by the FSA following inspections.
Restaurants, takeaways and any establishments that sell food are expected to display their rating in their window where customers can see.
In the latest list of ratings, six food venues were handed fresh scores.
The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
Sugar&Smile in Telford; Rated 5 on September 9
The Golden Ball Inn, Ironbridge; Rated 5 on September 12
Subway, Oakengates; Rated 5 on September 9
Little Boro, Frankwell; Rated 4 on August 7
Scooby's Kitchen in Telford; Rated 4 on August 8
Coffee Evolution, The Quarry, Shrewsbury; Rated 3 on August 11