Shropshire landlord event draws hundreds for renters rights bill discussion

The online event, led by Head of Lettings, Slawek Zalewski, and Senior Tenancy Manager, Helen Morgan, was devoted to the latest developments in the Renters’ Rights Bill.

The webinar sparked rapid-fire engagement, with questions still flowing more than an hour after the official close.

Mr Zalewski said the extended Q&A demonstrated the level of concern and uncertainty amongst landlords, many of whom were keen to understand how the Bill will affect their portfolios and their day-to-day management.

Samuel Wood Director, Russell Griffin, said: “We are very fortunate to have Slawek’s expertise. He gives his time freely to ensure landlords are Renters’ Rights Bill ready. My message to self-managing landlords is simple: compliance is no longer optional.

“The risks of going it alone are high, and even one mistake can lead to eye-watering fines. This is why we encourage landlords to seek advice, and where possible, use a professional managing agent.”

Senior Tenancy Manager Helen Morgan, who joined the panel to share practical front-line insights, added: “I was delighted to take part in this webinar. At the coalface, I see every week what can go wrong when compliance isn’t followed – and what good looks like when it is. It was a pleasure to answer questions directly from landlords, and to help them prepare for what’s coming.”