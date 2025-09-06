A free Attractions and Activities Familiarisation Pass scheme, run by Mid Wales Tourism Cymru offers member businesses the chance to explore local attractions and activities for free or at a reduced rate.

The pass helps accommodation providers and other MWT members to discover what’s on offer in their area, so they can confidently pass that knowledge on to guests, increasing exposure, building relationships and encouraging visits.

The scheme allows attractions and activity providers to reach hundreds of accommodation providers across Mid Wales, to share leaflets and be part of a supportive, region-wide tourism network.

MWT Cymru is an independent, not-for-profit company representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses in Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).

“Our pass scheme is designed to help businesses support each other, build stronger visitor experiences and grow regional tourism network from the inside out,” explained Zoe Hawkins, MWT Cymru’s chief executive.

“We are focused on helping members connect, experience and promote what makes Mid Wales special. There’s no better way to confidently recommend things to do in the region than by experiencing them yourself.

﻿“The scheme isn’t just about days out – it’s about building local knowledge, word-of-mouth referrals and shared success. Remember, we’re stronger together.

“When we help each other, everyone wins. Experiencing an attraction or activity might be the reason a visitor stays an extra night or recommends the area to a friend.”

One visitor attraction already taking part in the scheme is Corris Caverns at Corris, near Machynlleth which has multiple attractions.

Shirley Owen, marketing manager at Corris Caverns, said: "The visitor attractions and activities here at Corris Caverns, namely King Arthur's Labyrinth, Corris Mine Explorers and The Welsh Legends Maze, have been a part of this scheme for many years.

“It's a wonderful idea from Mid Wales Tourism to help encourage all accommodation providers to visit local attractions and activities. This important, first-hand experience and information gathering can help answer their guests' many questions"

To register for the pass scheme or for more information about MWT Cymru membership contact Tel: 01654 702653 or email members@mwtcymru.co.uk .