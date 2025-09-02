The scheme, if it goes ahead, would give local businesses the chance to apply for a grant of upto £20,000 to refurbish and enhance their shops.

Town clerk Julie Stephens told the town council recently that the Lion Hotel on West Street had contacted her about a shop front scheme.

She said she checked with Powys County Council and it would come under the Transforming Towns grant fund.

Mrs Stephens said it would need to be a group application with four or five businesses involved although there is no maximum number and she said the grant could be for upto £20,000 and it would cover 70 per cent of the costs of the work with the business owner paying for the remainder.

But she said it could only be done if it is managed by Rhayader Town Council.

Town and county councillor Angela Davies said: “I think we have done it before and I think we should do it again. It is a difficult time for some of our small businesses and this would encourage them to do their shop windows and fronts.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor James Stuart said he thought the town council should do it too.

Mrs Stephens said the town council would need to ask for expressions of interest and collate the information and pass it onto the county council. The town council would also ask the relevant businesses to get quotes for the work they require.

If the county council agree to it, the town council would then put in the bid on behalf of all the businesses and if they got the go-ahead the businesses would have to pay the contractors and then claim the money back and Powys County Council would give the grant money to Rhayader Town Council for them to distribute it to the individual businesses.

Mrs Stephens said she had spoken to another town clerk who said it was the worst things she had ever done, because it was difficult.

“I think we would have to be really strict with the businesses. This is a two year grant scheme and it ends finally at the end of December 2026.”

Members agreed that the clerk should look into it as it would be a great opportunity for the town and it will be placed on the next agenda for a full discussion.

