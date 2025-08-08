Shropshire youth organisations boosted by £12k grant backed by Telford firm

Former High Sheriff, Brian Welti and Shropshire Community Foundation have confirmed that 11 groups have been awarded grants with Telford-based international security company DeterTech being one of the main contributors to the fund.

The initiative empowers young people to take the lead in supporting charities that uplift their peers, particularly the most vulnerable, while nurturing a culture of compassion and responsibility across schools and communities.

DeterTech says its support for the High Sheriff Fund reflects its "deep commitment to prevention, education, and community-led action."

“I was fortunate to attend the Crime Beat Awards and to see the inspiring work of young people from across the UK. This truly resonates with our values as a business - providing greater peace of mind to people and communities every day. Supporting this local initiative, was a natural step and we’re excited to see what the young people of Shropshire can achieve,” says Martin Rose, UK Sales Director, DeterTech.

"The initiative has real potential to grow beyond Shropshire, with aspirations to become a national movement. By backing it at this early stage, DeterTech is helping to lay the foundation for something that could have a lasting, wide-reaching impact."

Former High Sheriff Mr Welti said he was delighted that the fund had been used to support such a wide range of organisations all supporting positive opportunities and activities for young people.

“There is a real need to engage young people in constructive activities which improve their quality of life. Young people in Shropshire often face the added challenges presented by rural isolation. I hope these grants will go some way to helping those organisations help young people change their lives in a positive way,” he said.