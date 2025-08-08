Bridgnorth canoe firm celebrates 'proud moment' after being named as one of best in UK

Bridgnorth-based River Severn Canoes was named one of the top paddleboarding and kayaking experiences in the UK by The Guardian, on top of being featured in a newly published guidebook by adventure expert Lizzie Carr MBE.

The company runs canoeing adventures along the River Severn with the option to return between Bridgnorth and Arley via another popular tourist attraction, the Severn Valley Railway, a combination picked out by Guardian writer Gemma Bowes as "rather brilliant".

The trip, which includes riverside pub stops and a nostalgic return on via steam or diesel on a heritage railway, was hand-picked as one of the UK’s best water-based escapes in The Guardian’s travel section.

River Severn Canoes founder Monty Beaumont. The firm has been named as one of the top water adventures in the UK by a national newspaper.

The firm's latest recognition comes after it was featured in “Paddleboarding and Kayaking Britain”, Lizzie Carr’s latest book, which highlights eco-conscious and scenic paddling routes across the UK.

Her praise for River Severn Canoes places Shropshire alongside some of the UK’s most iconic outdoor destinations.

Carr, a renowned paddleboarder and environmental advocate, describes the Bridgnorth route as “magical”, combining natural beauty, historical travel and easy logistics for both beginners and experienced paddlers.

Founder Monty Beaumont said the recognition is a big moment for the company - and for the county.

“This is a proud moment for us, but also for Shropshire," he said.

"Our beautiful county has so much to offer and we’re excited to see it getting the spotlight it deserves. Being included in The Guardian and in Lizzie Carr’s new book shows that Shropshire is truly a destination for adventure.

“We’ve always believed that the River Severn is one of Shropshire’s greatest hidden treasures. Now, it’s getting national recognition and we hope it encourages even more people to explore our corner of the UK.”