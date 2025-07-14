Shropshire firms link up for summer networking barbecue event

Sabrina Boat in Shrewsbury hosted the annual event which brought together Chamber members, staff and supporters for an evening of good food and networking.

The celebrations included a hot barbecue buffet served from the Sabrina Boat pontoon, including burgers, hot dogs, and chicken.

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: “It was a wonderfully relaxed evening of socialising in the summer sunshine, enjoying some beautiful surroundings.

“Our annual summer barbecue is a time for sharing and getting to know each other better. As we continue our quest to help all businesses thrive, we are committed to creating opportunities for individuals to connect, inform and inspire each other.

“And what better way to do that than with a cruise on the River Severn, and the chance to enjoy a delicious barbecue as the sun set over our county town. It reminds us how lucky we are to live in such a wonderful county.”