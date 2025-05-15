New 6,000 square feet warehouse planned for Shrewsbury estate as part of £3.5m investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury builder Morris Property says it plans to construct a new 6,000 square foot warehouse trade counter unit, to be known as Unit 48, on Centurion Park in Shrewsbury.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with completion scheduled for early 2026. The unit will be available on a leasehold basis.

The Harlescott site has undergone a significant transformation in recent years with an investment of more than £3.5 million by owners Morris Property, which has seen the demolition of older buildings followed by the construction of 24 new industrial units.

A new warehouse unit planned for Centurion Park in Shrewsbury

The firm says several established businesses have taken advantage of the new units, ensuring their long-term operational needs are met while paving the way for future growth.

Neil Anderson, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said: “We’re delighted to release our plans for this new Unit 48, which will allow another business to join our established and thriving business park here at Centurion.”

The new warehouse will extend to approximately 6,091 sq ft and feature "high-quality" office and welfare facilities, a secure yard, and a dedicated parking area.

A new warehouse unit set to be built on Centurion Park in Shrewsbury

The unit will also feature solar panels on the roof and the parking area will be equipped with electric vehicle charging points to support greener transport. A landscaped area will be planted to the rear of the unit, providing a natural buffer between the industrial estate and nearby residents, developers say.

Toby Shaw, Letting Agent of Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “There is strong demand for units of this type and size, and Centurion Park consistently proves popular due to its blend of high-quality build specification, management and value.”