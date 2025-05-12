Shrewsbury accountant set to sleep under the stars for homeless fundraiser at Croud Meadow stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mark Bramall, from Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury will be taking part in the overnight event on Thursday, May 15.

Business and academic leaders, business owners, local executives, entrepreneurs and corporate teams have all signed up for the sleepout with the aim of raising funds for the Shrewsbury Town foundation.

“As a trustee of the foundation, I’ve seen the positive difference the charity can make in our local community and I’m very pleased to be taking part in an event that will raise vital funds," he said.

"The Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation aims to utilise the power of sport to engage, inspire and strengthen our local community, using education, inclusion, employability and wellbeing programmes to deliver sessions that engage and develop local people and inspire them to achieve no matter their background or ability.

"By joining forces with other local business leaders at CEO Sleepout Shrewsbury, we hope to raise the profile of the work the foundation does on a daily basis as well as raising money to support its initiatives."

The volunteers will spend the night under the stars in The Croud Meadow stadium from 8pm through to 6.30am, and raise the money through sponsorship or donations.

“The funds will help the Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation, Shrewsbury Ark and the Shrewsbury Food Hub, so it’s very important that we raise as much as possible,” said Mark.

As well as networking through the night, the volunteers will also hear from people who have lived through – and overcome – homelessness.

To support Mark’s efforts, visit https://ceosleepout.enthuse.com/pf/mark-bramall