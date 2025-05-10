'It was amazing!' Church Stretton bakery named best in Shropshire at national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Steele's Family Bakery only opened its doors on Easthope Road in November 2024 - but was this week celebrating after scooping the Best Bakery 2025 category for Shropshire in the English Business Awards.

The family-owned firm will now go head-to-head with the best in the country for the national title later this year.

Co-owner Rachel Steele said the business was "incredibly grateful" to its loyal customers after a whirlwind six months since opening last year. Having started as "a home baking operation which got a bit out of hand" during the Covid-19 pandemic, the bakery and shop now employs seven members of staff having moved into a former butchers' premises in Church Stretton.

Director and baker Rachel Steele with head baker Joe Steele at Steeles Bakery in Church Stretton on Thursday, May 8, 2025

"I was dumbstruck that we had actually won it! We only opened in November so to be named top bakery in Shropshire was amazing. To be honest it hasn't really sunk in yet as we've been so busy," she said.

"We had a letter come through to say we had been nominated for the award, although we didn't know who'd put us forward for it.

"It was down to a customer vote but also they do things like sending out a secret shopper, they look at your reviews and they look at your website, everything about your business basically."