Shropshire developer reveals completion date for 'affordable bungalows' being built in north Shropshire

Shropshire based firm Morris Property broke ground on a joint project with housing association Housing Plus Group to build four new bungalows on vacant land near Aston Street.

The scheme will see three two-bedroom bungalows and one three-bedroom bungalow built, with a completion date of October 2025. The properties are set to be made available as long-term affordable rental opportunities for local people, the firm says.

The scheme is described as the "final phase" of parent company Morris & Company's "long-term investment" on the site in Wem, which has also seen the construction of a Co-op supermarket, a lorry park, a veterinary clinic, and a medical practice - which now houses the town's police station.

“We are excited to commence work on this vital development in Wem,” said James West, Chief Operating Officer at Morris Property.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes while maintaining the highest standards of community consideration throughout every phase of construction.”

Housing Plus Group say the new bungalows are designed to provide "accessible, well-designed homes" for local people.

“We’re really proud to be delivering these new bungalows in Wem, helping to meet the need for quality, affordable homes in the area," said Steve Swann, Senior Development Manager at Housing Plus Group.

"This project is all about giving local residents the opportunity to live in well-designed, accessible housing that truly meets their needs.”