Huge 2.7 million tonne expansion planned for gravel quarry near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans submitted to Shropshire Council this week by Salop Sand and Gravel would see extensions to both north and south sides of the existing quarry operations at Morville Quarry, which is around 2 miles west of Bridgnorth.

If approved, the operation would see an extra 2.7 million tonnes of sand and gravel dug out from the expanded site over an 11 year period, with restoration works to the quarry expected to take around 15 years.

A aerial image of the existing Morville Quarry at Telegraph Lane, Morville (Google)

Application documents submitted with the scheme add that Morville Quarry will provide for "significant waste capacity" across the lifetime of the development - adding that the area is "well placed" both as a source of materials and as a destination for waste from a potential large housing development in nearby Tasley.