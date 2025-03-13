Artist Jackie's work on sale at famous Lichfield gift shop

Jackie Roberts, who is known for her drawings of Staffordshire towns, cities and villages, has teamed up with Lichfield-based cutlery manufacturer Arthur Price, which will sell her merchandise in its gift shop.

Her drawings of city landmarks such as Lichfield Cathedral, the Guildhall, Samuel Johnson's birthplace and Erasmus House will now feature on tea towels, coasters, tote bags, magnets and key rings on sale at the Arthur Price factory shop in Britannia Way.

Jackie said she was approached by the company after seeing her pictures of the city.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be partnering with a well-known British brand like Arthur Price," she said.

"I’ve got a fantastic display in their shop and I think it’s wonderful we are working together, which can only benefit us both.”

Shop manager Bev Shepherd said: “We are all very proud Lichfieldians and it’s great to have such a talented local artist as Jackie selling her fantastic work in our shop.

"Just seeing Jackie’s work reminds me of how lucky we are to live in an area with so many beautiful buildings."