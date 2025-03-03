'I'm years ahead' - Bridgnorth 'worm-farmer' pays tribute to support

Luke Boxall, co-founder of Soil Nurture in Neenton, near Bridgnorth, says the help he received from Shropshire Growth Hub has put him "years ahead" of where he would otherwise have been.

The company, which Luke founded with a group of fellow worm farmers, produces natural fertiliser known as vermicast. The process sees worms break down organic material to create a sustainable alternative to chemical fertilisers.

"I have received so much support from Shropshire Growth Hub, everything from initial advice and guidance to set up the business, attendance at networking events, webinars and various workshops, as well as one-to-one business support, financial support and even vocal coaching," said Luke.

"It is incredible that the team can provide such a breadth of support."

The business received financial support through Shropshire Council's ARG Economic Recovery Fund for composting equipment and benefited from a free business start-up course with Bridgnorth-based Good2Great.

Luke also accessed specialist support through UKSPF Sustaining Shropshire and UKSPF Business Boost 360 funding, which included voice training and podcast opportunities.

Emma Chapman, growth hub manager, helped introduce Luke to specialist organisations including Harper Adams University's Agri-EPI Centre and CREST (Centre for Research into Environmental Sciences and Technology).

The support has helped Soil Nurture develop a range of organic products, including bio-composts, bio worm tea, bio carbon soil, and bio worm extract. The company has recently partnered with Mycolife to offer soil microbial analysis and launched an e-commerce platform.

Emma said: "We are delighted to have been a part of Luke's journey over recent years and see the way his company has grown. We look forward to working with him again in the future and helping in his search for a strategic partner to develop the business still further."

The UKSPF is £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025. It aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.