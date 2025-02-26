Budget airline WizzAir announces new flights from Birmingham to Rome

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The three-times-a-week flights will commence on June 16, set to run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to the firm.

"We are excited to add this new route to our portfolio in Birmingham, giving more opportunity for Brits to visit the eternal city in its Jubilee Year for low fares," said Olivia Harangozó, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

"Rome is one of the world’s most iconic destinations, and we are delighted to continue offering new affordable travel options to one of the most sought-after city-break destinations for British tourists.”

Wizz Air is set to begin flights from Birmingham to Rome Fiumicino this summer

Wizz Air has welcomed its 100 millionth passenger in the UK last year, a milestone that the company says is "symbolic" of the airline’s continued growth in the country.

The airline added that all flights will be operated using the last-generation Airbus A321neo, which it says is the most efficient and sustainable aircraft in its category.

Tom Screen, Aviation Director of Birmingham Airport said: “It’s great news that WizzAir has decided to increase its presence at Birmingham Airport with the launch of a new route to Rome. This new route complements the airlines existing routes to: Budapest, Bucharest and Craiova direct from Birmingham.

“Rome is a major European centre for finance, business, and culture, so it is great to have more capacity and choice on this route for our customers.”