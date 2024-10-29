Fellow director and brother Chris Morris kicked off proceedings with a speech and presentation revealing a short film charting milestone events for each of Robin’s 30 years at the family business.

Over the period, Morris Property has made a significant contribution to the local built environment in particular through growth of its contracting business, in addition to its own investments – the largest of which is the current Stadium Point development at Oteley Road in Shrewsbury.

Chris added that since Robin joined the company in 1994, there had been many other significant business developments and standout moments as well as a few challenges outside the company’s control, not least the massive gas explosion opposite the Morris Welsh Bridge offices in 2009, just as Robin had taken over as Chairman from his father Bill.

Paying tribute to 30 years

Following presentation of a commemorative picture and gift, the event was topped off by a huge celebration cake which Robin officially cut to share with over 50 of his colleagues and family attending.

The final surprise came in the form of a large Morris Property ‘30’ choreographed outside in the company car park by members of the team. Robin said: “It was a wonderful surprise to have so many colleagues join me to celebrate my 30-year anniversary with the company.

“I really liked the short film the marketing team had put together – it reminded me just how much has happened in our family business since I joined back in 1994 – and importantly just how much I enjoy working with the great teams we have here across the business.

“I’m grateful to all those who celebrated with me and to those in the past who have played an important role in helping us shape the forward-thinking Morris & Company of today.”