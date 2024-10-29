Shropshire's Stephanie is in running for Great British Entrepreneur Award

Stephanie Henson, founder of Techtimeout, is in the running for an award in the ‘Purpose Entrepreneur of the Year 2024’ category.

Techtimeout began in Shropshire in 2020 and, every year, the national awareness day Techtimeout Tuesday, encourages people to pledge some time off their screens to build a healthier relationship with technology.

Last year businesses representing over 1.6 million people globally took part in the awareness day, which is free to participate in.

Stephanie Henson said: “We are thrilled to have our mission recognised by the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are excited to celebrate this achievement with the wider entrepreneurial community.

"We’re here to help you break the cycle of excessive screentime and build a better relationship with tech.

"Regular breaks can reduce stress and anxiety, improve your sleep and focus, and make you more productive when you are on screens."

The next event is on December 3 and Stephanie added: "We urge your business to sign up for some time off tech. Whether it’s a 10-minute break or a full day, you’ll feel the benefit of improved focus and productivity. We can provide training and support for workplaces and individuals on the impact of technology.

Businesses across the UK have already signed up to Techtimeout Tuesday, including employees at Cadbury, Mental Health First Aid England, the MOD, DWP, Environment Agency, HM Land Registry, Royal Air Force, PwC, The Economist, Parcelforce Worldwide, Eurostar, plus several universities, councils and charities.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards will take place on Monday, November 18 in London.

Francesca James, Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “The calibre of entries this year is truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK's business community. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and support their continued growth.”

Allica Bank, the headline sponsor for this year’s awards, shares this commitment to fostering entrepreneurial success.

“It has been a real honour to sponsor this year’s Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Hearing the inspiring stories from the incredible businesses that these awards champion really brings to life the important contribution that British entrepreneurs make to our economy” said Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica Bank.