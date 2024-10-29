Enterprise Flex-E-Rent, which has a base in Shrewsbury, says the apprentices will join its two-year HGV mechanic or panel beater apprentice programme, as part of a long-term strategy to invest in more specialist people against the backdrop of the ongoing skills shortage affecting the industry.

It follows Enterprise Flex-E-Rent’s investment earlier this year, when more than 100 Commercial Vehicle Technicians joined in May and have since qualified.

The technician training programme was developed to create a highly-skilled professional course which equips trainees with a wide range of hands-on experience and skills.

Danny Glynn, Vice President of Enterprise Flex-E-Rent, said: “Finding qualified technicians is a growing challenge across the UK and Ireland.

“Our apprenticeship programme is vital to building a steady stream of talent as we continue to grow as one of the leading commercial vehicle specialists. By investing in our team, we’re creating long-term career pathways that not only benefit our business but also help address the national skills shortage.”

This year’s intake includes some candidates who are under 18, which is part of Enterprise Flex-E-Rent’s efforts to reach a broader range of applicants and help more young people become part of a skilled workforce early in their careers.

“I’m really excited to be part of this programme,” said Jack Horne. “It’s an amazing opportunity to learn valuable skills and see how my career can grow.” Knowing that I can work my way up to a management role is really motivating.”

The apprentices are beginning a two-year journey, which is part of a structured career roadmap with all the training and development required to reach Master Technician level and management roles in the business. In the majority of cases, graduates of the apprentice programme are offered a permanent position within the business, with 47 of Enterprise Flex-E-Rent’s current 250 technicians having started their careers as apprentices.

Mr Glynn concluded: “We’ve fine-tuned our apprenticeship programme to ensure it offers real opportunities for career progression. Our continuing focus on career development and promote-from-within culture has led to retention levels for apprentices doubling over the past year, as joiners see just how far they can go with Enterprise Flex-E-Rent.”