International buyers attracted to Shropshire farm dispersal

The auction at Tern Farm, Longdon on Tern was conducted by David Giles and Henry Hyde from Halls auctioneers on behalf of Richard and Tina Levin, following the sale of the farm.

The Levin family has worked at Tern Farm since 1973 and built up an extensive range of machinery, including tractors, loaders, sprayers, trailers and potato and irrigation equipment.

The sale also included workshop contents from the farm and those submitted by a near neighbour, Steve Williams, a retired engineer.

Leading prices were £34,000 for a 2016 Case Puma 165 CVX, £25,500 for a 2012 John Deere 6630, £23,000 for a 2012 JCB 536.60, £22,000 for a 2015 Knight 2050 self-propelled sprayer, £16,000 for a 2014 Grimme GB330 planter and £9,200 for a 2012 Swift Lift Sl-EX150R 7m elevator.

“The display of very well laid out arable and potato harvesting implements was a credit to the farm manager and his team at Tern Farm, with the condition of the machinery paying dividends in the prices achieved,” said Mr Hyde from Halls auctioneers.

“The sale attracted a lot of online interest and competitive bidding on the MartEye auction platform, with buyers from Poland, Ireland and Belgium. We would like to thank the Levin family for the sale instruction.”