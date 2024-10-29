Claverley Group agree ten-year lease of offices in Shrewsbury

Estate agents Cooper Green Pooks have reported the letting at One Anchorage Avenue, Shrewsbury Business Park.

Claverley Group Limited, the parent company for a range of media publishing and marketing projects, have moved their headquarters from Wolverhampton and taken a new ten-year lease.

Designed by Walker Hay Architects and developed by Alaska Projects Ltd, One Anchorage Avenue provides attractive workspace, to the latest office and environmental standards, to also include on- site car parking with EV charging provision. The internal fit out is bespoke to an occupier’s requirement.

Cooper Green Pooks acted for Alaska in respect of the letting, and are currently marketing the ground floor offices, also with an occupier’s bespoke fit out option. This space totals about 280 sq m/3008 sq ft, with an asking rent of £47,500 pa.