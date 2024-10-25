Shrewsbury-based Halls appoint two new directors

Jon Murgatroyd steps up from operations manager and company secretary to become commercial director at the independent firms of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers.

Anne-Marie Brettell becomes a director whilst continuing her role as head of professional valuations and infrastructure in the company’s rural department.

In a further change, Andrea Llewellyn-Bell adds company secretary to her role as human resources manager.

They join chairman Allen Gittins, managing director Jon Quinn and fellow directors James F. Evans, based in Welshpool and Sarah Hulland, based in Kidderminster, on the board.

Guy Bielby steps down as a director after many years’ service but remains with the company as senior area valuer, supporting the network of 10 offices across Shropshire, Worcestershire and Mid Wales. The company added a new Telford office to the network last month.

“Jon has vast experience and a proven track record in leadership roles with much larger companies than Halls which will help us significantly in formulating and implementing our strategic initiatives,” said Mr Quinn. “His pedigree at board level will enable us to ensure Halls is at the vanguard of all the disciplines we operate within.

“Anne-Marie has excelled within our rural department and will bring with her a fresh and exciting perspective to the running and development of the company. We very much look forward to her enthusiasm and experience having a positive bearing on future board discussions.”

Mr Quinn paid tribute to Mr Bielby’s contribution to the company and board.

“We appreciate Guy’s dedication to Halls and are fortunate that he has agreed to continue to impart the wisdom and guidance gained from his many years’ service within the property industry,” he said. “There is no substitute for experience.”