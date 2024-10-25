Bradford Estates makes environmental investment to restore historic waterways

The waterways, designed by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, around Tong and Tong Norton are being restored as part of environmental works being undertaken by Bradford Estates.

The landed estates business, which manages 12,000 acres on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border, is repairing silted areas and enhancing the drainage of the interconnected waterways from Norton Mere to Church Pool, Tong.

Thewater features are recorded as being designed by the perhaps the most famous British landscape designer of all time, Capability Brown, as improvements to the park at Tong Castle during the 1760s. At the time, Brown was busy at other nearby estates in the West Midlands including Weston Park.

Excavation machinery has been used to carry out dredging work to remove sediment at Norton Mere to improve the flow and quality of the water which then cascades down to Church Pool.

CCTV camera surveys were carried out to assess the condition of underground pipes and drainage channels to ascertain the extent of repairs needed to prevent localised flooding.

Forestry works will soon commence to reveal the three historic islands in Norton Mere and a ruined boat house, which have been concealed over the years by the growth of invasive species and volunteer trees such as rhododendron and silver birch.

At Church Pool, the original moat for the site of Tong Castle, now runs between the M54 and A41 Newport Road, and has also become overgrown and blocked with sediment at its mouth. Once operations at Norton Mere are concluded, the focus of works will move to this location to recover another historic island lost from the original design.

Managing Director Alexander Newport said: “The waterways around Tong have considerable value to the local community and historical significance, so we recognised the importance of carrying out this restoration work.

“The build-up of material and vegetation over perhaps a century or more have caused some of the original features to be lost and which these works will turn back the clock on.

“There are a number of leisure uses of the waterways by the local community, including by local angling clubs at Church Pool and Norton Mere, so we hope users see the benefit of the work which has been carried out.”

The works has been delivered by chartered foresters and surveyors Bronwin & Abbey, based in Llandrindod Wells, who manage all forestry operations on Bradford Estates’ land holding.

Managing Director Robert South said: “It has been great to see the water flow and quality improve as the project progresses, benefitting the local environment and the groups which use the Mere and Church Pool. A lot of investigative time and technical effort have been needed ahead of conducting the works, which will mean the resulting landscape and hydrological improvements should be enduring.”

RH Fisheries uses Norton Mere. Director Robert Hales said: “The work by Bradford Estates will improve the water at Norton Mere, which is a highly popular fishing spot enjoyed by many people.”

The Prince Albert Angling Society (PAAS) is among the groups to use Church Pool. Andrew Strickland, General Secretary PAAS, said: “Water management is vital to ensure the long-term health of the local waterways. The work conducted by Bradford Estates will benefit our members and be enjoyed by visitors to Church Pool for years to come.”