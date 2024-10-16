Telford Decathlon to close – here's when, and what the firm is offering before it closes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sports retailer said that the Forge Retail Park shop was shutting after a review of its stores across the UK.

Michael McHale, Regional Leader at Decathlon UK said it would close its doors on November 3.

He said: “We’re saddened to be closing our Telford store, which has served the local community for over six years.

"However, we’re excited to continue supporting our loyal customers by welcoming them to our Wednesbury location, just a short drive away.