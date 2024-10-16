Grants programme expanded to help large businesses in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Managed by Telford & Wrekin Council’s business support team, Invest Telford, the Upskilling Grant has received £238,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity fund.

The grant will cover up to 90 per cent of the cost of training and skills courses, with grant awards ranging from between £1,000 and £3,000.

The fund aims to support businesses of all sizes based in Telford and Wrekin, aiding upskilling, worker retention and workplace progression.

Businesses are encouraged to apply early as funds are limited with a limited, and not all applications are likely to be successful. Invest Telford will be on hand to support businesses through the application process. All training must be completed by February 28, 2025.

Councillor Ollie Vickers (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “These grants could be invaluable for businesses, equipping workers with new skills which can lead to increased turnover and profitability.

“These match-funded grants support industry specific training which can lead to in-work progression which is a win-win for staff and the employer. I’d encourage businesses across Telford and Wrekin to take a look at this support and see if they are eligible for it.”

For more information visit https://www.investtelford.co.uk/thrive-telford/the-upskilling-grant-fund