Whitchurch agricultural business raises awareness for breast cancer charity

HJ Lea Oakes Ltd, which produces and supplies feeds for all classes of livestock, is joining in the challenge of raising awareness alongside Breast Cancer Now, a leading research and support charity.

To date, the charity has invested £299 million in research and currently funds more than 100 cutting-edge projects aimed at discovering how to prevent breast cancer, save lives, and help people to live well with and beyond the disease.

This October, HJ Lea Oakes has launched its very own pink bag for cattle and sheep feed.

Rearer 17 Nuts and Lamb Starter-Finisher Pellets will be available in the new packaging for their wholesale and retail customers, with 5,000 bags being delivered to farms and retail outlets.

The team at HJ Lea Oakes Ltd are raising awareness

For each bag sold, HJ Lea Oakes Ltd will donate £1 to Breast Cancer Now.

Lorry drivers are also wearing pink hi-vis vests while out delivering the bulk and bagged feeds.

And HJ Lea Oakes Ltd will also be hosting a ‘Wear it Pink’ Day on October 18, raising further funds while promoting the charity.

Staff will be wearing their best pink attire and competing for a prize for the best dressed department, as well as indulging in some sweet-treats from their office cake sale. Details of all the fundraising can be followed on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Anna Goodwin, Commercial Director, said: "We are proud to be supporting Breast Cancer Now to raise awareness throughout the month. We have seen enthusiasm from both customers and staff to participate, and we are looking forward to seeing the display of pink bags on farm and in-store."