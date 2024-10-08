Star businesses are celebrated at Powys awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The family-run company, which was established in 1993, collected the coveted accolade, sponsored by Powys County Council, at the annual awards ceremony held at Dering Lines, Brecon.

The company, which has 53,000 square feet of manufacturing and storage facilities, also collected the Growth Award, sponsored by WR Partners.

Beacon Foods has grown from a start-up company to an industry leader employing a workforce of 130 in 31 years.

Chairman Edward Gough received the award with his mother, Rae Jones, with whom he started the successful business 31 years ago. “We are truly humbled to win this award against some fantastic businesses here in Powys,” he said.

“We are proud of everything we have achieved as a company over the past 31 years and it’s great for our staff to be recognised with these awards.

“We must also mention the amazing support that we have received from the Welsh Government, Mid Wales Manufacturing Group and Total Food Marketing over the years. The support for food manufacturers here in Wales has been brilliant.”

Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, praised all the award winners and finalists.

“Beacons Foods is testament that Powys is a great place to start, nurture and grow a business,” he said.

The Powys Business Awards winners. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

“The company has invested in facilities, equipment and staff and to improve sustainability and reduce carbon, demonstrated innovation and has a strong customer focus.

“They have shown all the ingredients required to make a family dream a reality. The company is a role model for other companies and a true ambassador for Powys.”

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), the awards showcase the diverse range of successful enterprises within Powys.

The first winner of the new Business in the Community Award, sponsored by Radnor Hills, was Morland based in Welshpool.

The award recognises businesses that put something back into their local communities.

It was a good night for Machynlleth, as businesses either based in or near the town went home with three awards.

Heartwood Saunas, based at Pantperthog, won the Small Business Award for companies with under 30 employees, sponsored by Welshpool Print Group, while Atherton Bikes received the Technology & Innovation Award, sponsored by Aberystwyth University.

Completing the hat-trick for the town, Charlotte Williams owner of Squeaky Clean, won The Judges Special Award, having been a finalist for the Entrepreneurship Award.

Greenhouse Café & Kitchen, Garthmyl, near Montgomery won the Start-up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild, Newtown Food Surplus collected the Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by Myrick Training Services and Lakeside Boathouse, Llandrindod Wells went home with the Micro Business Award.

The Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by CellPath, went to Elliot Tanner of Stashed Products, Abermule, while Espanaro Ltd, Newtown won the Small Business Growth Award, sponsored by Cellar Drinks.

EOM Electrical Contractors Ltd, Newtown collected the People Development Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges, while skincareBOOtique, Welshpool collected the Sole Trader Award, sponsored by MWMG.

The National Showcaves Centre for Wales, Dan-yr-Ogof, Abercraf won the Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by Welsh Government.