Planning consent secured for new food store at Ketley Point

The company has announced full planning consent has been granted by Telford and Wrekin Council for a 20,000 ft² food retail store on part of the site known as Ketley Point.

The approval follows last week’s announcement of a 45,000 ft² industrial unit coming to market on the same site, marking a major step forward in the revitalisation of the former Shropshire Star newspaper headquarters.

The high-quality unit will be built by Morris Property’s construction team, alongside 126 car parking spaces, which will include provision for electric vehicle (EV) charging. This significant development will reinvigorate the local area by bringing much-needed employment opportunities to the site, which has been vacant since 2022.

Morris & Company has worked closely with an end occupier and the Council to bring this project to fruition. The successful application also includes a financial contribution from Morris for the upgrade of the traffic light system at Ketley Junction, further enhancing the infrastructure in the area.

Liz Lowe, from Morris, said: “The collaborative approach and clear communication between all parties involved have been key factors in the smooth progression of this application.

"Working with the Council through the pre-application process and agreeing on a Planning Performance Agreement allowed us to efficiently address any issues and ensure a streamlined timeline for securing consent.”

The positive outcome of this planning consent allows Morris to proceed with detailed planning alongside their construction team and the end occupier, ensuring the project is delivered on schedule and meets the needs of the local community. Morris Property are due to start on-site in late November.