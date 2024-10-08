Innovative apprentices are honoured for Personal Mobility Assistant creation

A team called “Ricoh Pride” made up of Josh Wynne, Lupin Brown, Lewis Heeley, Adam Briggs and George Chadwick received a Highly Commended Award at the Apprentice Automation Challenge Finals, which took place at the prestigious Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry.

Over the past six months, the apprentices, mentored by senior engineer Mark Smith, have been working to design, manufacture and program a device which helps to automate an everyday process in the home, garden or workplace.

After exploring a number of possible ideas, the team worked to develop an innovative “Personal Mobility Assistant” – a versatile device which can attach to a standard NHS manual push wheelchair, turning it into an electric wheelchair.

The device also serves as a stand-on mobility aid and walking assistant device, offering more independence and support in daily life to those who may have mobility issues.

Alongside this, the team also had to produce CAD drawings of their device, as well as a design specification document, details of their manufacturing process, a user-friendly manual and a business case for the production, marketing and sales of their proposed product.

In total, 11 UK based teams took part in the Finals, with a wide variety of products developed for the 2024 competition ranging from a toothbrush cleaner, to an automatic tea making machine, a smart bin, Bluetooth water pumps and a fire suppression system for CNC/3D printing machines.