Shropshire firm launches new Christmas marketing guide

The comprehensive guide, developed by the expert team of marketers at Buy-From, covers areas such as optimising supply chains, enhancing customer experience and the power of content marketing, in an easily digestible series of practical tips designed to help streamline operations, maximise sales opportunities, and engage customers more effectively – especially during the all-important Christmas season.

Louise Welsby, Managing Director of Buy-From, said: “We are thrilled to be able to share the wealth of knowledge that we have developed over years of working with ambitious and successful businesses. Christmas (and the run up to it) can be a daunting and sometimes overwhelming time to navigate as business owners, and we hope that the new guide will be a valuable resource – like having a member

of our team working with yours. We are passionate about knowledge sharing and empowering businesses to reach their full potential.”

The informative but easy-to-digest guide is a completely free resource, and covers streamlining your supply chain, creating an unforgettable customer experience, personalisation for engagement and maximising your website’s potential.

It also has advice on knowing your customer's better, using powerful content marketing and boosting sales with targeted promotions.

The guide can be downloaded at https://mailchi.mp/06ba67b4e17e/tss525ddaa