Shrewsbury company looks to spread birthday joy

Berwick Care is sending birthday cards out to those celebrating their special day in care.

The business said it was on a mission to spread birthday joy to as many residents as we possibly can.

Carl Brassey, the Managing Director at Berwick Care said: “The carers who look after my granny repeatedly tell us how lucky she is to have so many family members that still visit her, and remind us how many individuals they see that are lonely; especially on their birthday. This is why this is so important to us at Berwick.”

The company is asking staff at care homes who know a resident who has a birthday coming up, to get in touch with them by emailing hannah.williams@berwickcare.co.uk