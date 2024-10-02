HR specialists stress importance of supporting events in Shropshire

Alasdair Hobbs, of Human Results in Telford, said a sponsorship deal with Shropshire Festivals was proving to be both fun and successful.

“We became a corporate sponsor with Shropshire Festivals earlier this year because we value what they do here in the county,” Alasdair said.

“Events like Shropshire Oktoberfest and Shrewsbury Food Festival not only attract visitors but provide a great opportunity for businesses to come together too.

“For instance, we love to attend Oktoberfest with our team as a staff outing, and it’s always a fantastic experience.

“Our staff enjoy themselves and we meet plenty of clients on a social level, helping to build those relationships which are so important for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

“As a business providing employment law and HR advice, it’s vital for us to maintain regular contact with a range of people and events like Oktoberfest and Shropshire Business Festival are a great way of doing that.”

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, added: “We are really grateful to Human Results for their support. As a people-focused business, it makes perfect sense for the team to get involved with Shropshire Festivals’ events.

“We’re glad they see it as an opportunity to have fun as a team as well as network with new and existing clients. Shropshire Oktoberfest has become the place where the Shropshire business community let their hair down – and put their lederhosen on!”