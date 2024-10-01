Country properties needing modernisation snapped up for as little as £115,000 at Shropshire auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Halls auctioneers recorded a 100 per cent clearance for the second consecutive collective auction as a large crowd of bidders saw eight lots across Shropshire and the Welsh borderlands go under the hammer at the company’s headquarters.

New Hall Farm, an imposing, six-bedroomed, Grade II Listed, period farmhouse at New Hall Lane, Bronington, near Whitchurch, sold for £115,000, within its guide price.

Situated within generous gardens of 0.38 of an acre, the six-bedroomed property offered 3,500 square feet of living accommodation with a number of outbuildings in various states of disrepair.

Stone Cottage, Stanford, Halfway House, near Shrewsbury, described as “highly desirable”, sold for £230,000, within its guide price. This mature, detached cottage needed extensive modernisation and improvement and had potential for extension, subject planning consents.

Stone Cottage, Stanford, Halfway House sold for £230,000.

The three-bedroomed house had nearly a quarter of an acre of gardens with workshops, garage and parking.

Enjoying a peaceful, rural location, Llysty Farm House at Churchstoke, near Montgomery, sold for its top guide price of £225,000. This two bedroomed farmhouse, requiring modernisation, with carport, workshop, barn and three small paddocks extended to around 1.5 acres.

Llysty Farm House at Churchstoke, near Montgomery sold for £225,000.

Bristol Chambers, Dale Street, Craven Arms, an end of terrace, lock up shop with two residential flats above and on-street parking, sold for £125,000 against a guide price of £65,000.

Prior to the auction, Halls said this property was likely to interest property investors and speculators and had asset management potential.

Bristol Chambers, Craven Arms sold for £125,000.

“The auction attracted a good crowd of buyers, some of whom had travelled some distance to attend,” said Halls chairman Allen Gittins. “We are delighted to have continued the run of very good results for clients, with consecutive 100 per cent clearances.

“Certain properties, such as detached houses needing work or small parcels of land, sell much better by auction if they are marketed properly and are sensibly priced. However, you must know the market and not all properties are suitable for auction.”

Halls are now accepting entries for the next collective property and land auction on November 29, with a number of properties already consigned.