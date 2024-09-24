Dispersal sale planned following Shropshire couple’s retirement from farming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Halls auctioneers are conducting the sale for Graham and Sue Jones at Lower Acton Farm, Acton, Bishop's Castle on Saturday, September 28, starting at 11am.

Well maintained farm implements, machinery, vehicles, workshop tools, livestock equipment and fodder are set to go under the hammer.

Included in the sale, which will be held live on the MartEye online auction platform from noon, are a 2018 Deutz-Fahr 6155 tractor, a 2009 New Holland T6030 tractor, a 2012 JCB 526.56 Agri tele handler, a 2013 Isuzu D Max 2.5TD, a 20216 Kawazaki Mule 610 and a Opico 555XL 12 tonne corn dryer.

The tractors included in the Lower Acton Farm dispersal sale

There will also be a range of cultivation and livestock equipment on offer together with 120 bales of hay and straw.

The sale catalogue is available at hallsgb.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Lower-Acton.pdf