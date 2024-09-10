Kevin Lockwood, manager at the Darwin Centre, said last month had been a good one in terms of footfall and sales and he was hopeful of a positive end to the year as shoppers start thinking about the festive period.

He believes new openings such as The Axe Factor, which has joined LevelUp Escapes in expanding leisure experiences in the centre, can help bring in further customers.

Mr Lockwood said: "Generally things have been quite positive for us and, in August, in terms of footfall, we were nine per cent upon the same time last year, which is obviously good.

"We are very pleased with that and indications are that, in terms of sales, it has been positive for a lot of our retailers too.

"Obviously this is tempered with some caution, with the autumn Budget still to come and we will see what happens with that. But we are planning for a good Christmas and end of year."

He added: "The opening of The Axe Factor shows we are adapting and looking at the leisure market.

"We do have to be flexible and look at that leisure opportunity. It's not just about shopping nowadays. People are drawn in by that potential element of entertainment time too."

Mr Lockwood believes Shrewsbury's national reputation is making a difference in attracting more visitors. Last year Shropshire was named by travel experts as one of 10 destinations to watch for holidaymakers.

"People are always positive about the whole town," he said. "That's an important thing and we are small part of the exciting things within the whole town.

"Vacancy rates in the town are a lot less than other areas so we are obviously doing something right here and, with the national and local press, we are being talked about positively."

Mr Lockwood also spoke positively about both The Collective, within the Darwin Centre, and Shrewsbury Market Hall.

"It's great that we can support new business through The Collective," he said. "It's a unique place and an opportunity for people to try their business in a retail environment.

"The rates are competitive and it gives that opportunity and flexibility for people to try and start a business. Hopefully our job is to mentor and encourage them to succeed and potentially then expand into a proper unit.

"That has always been the intention to give people the support they need to start. We can give them a stepping stone and we get a lot of interest. If we get a vacancy, we fill it quickly, so there's obviously an appetite."

On the Market Hall, he added: "It's a crowning glory for Shrewsbury to have Britain's Favourite Market. We will be going for that honour again in 2025 and we are proud of the market, its growth and how well supported it is."