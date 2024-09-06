"Significant milestone" as RVT acquires neighbouring dealership

RVT, which has headquarters in Shrewsbury, has secured Russells' Cubley branch on the Staffordshire and Derbyshire border.

The acquired branch complements the existing Staffordshire territory Rea Valley Tractors operates in and increases its New Holland footprint into Derbyshire.

"We are delighted to welcome the team from Russells' Cubley branch into the RVT family," said Matt Mulligan, Managing Director at Rea Valley Tractors.

"Their expertise and experience will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to serve local customers, and it represents a significant step in enhancing our capabilities and extending our reach within the region.”

Existing Rea Valley Tractors customers will benefit from an expanded product offering, gaining access to the full New Holland product range, alongside the core franchises for JCB, Kuhn Farm Machinery, Joskin and Bailey Trailers.

Russells has been serving farming communities since 1849, with a successful history of manufacturing award-winning farming equipment.

The strategic transfer is expected to be finalised during October.

Simon Clarke, Chairman of Rea Valley Tractors, added: "Acquiring the New Holland territory in Staffordshire marks a significant milestone for Rea Valley Tractors, and it is a matter close to my heart.

"As a Staffordshire farmer, I am thrilled that we are now able to offer local customers the full New Holland range, a product line we have eagerly anticipated reintroducing into the region since taking over the New Holland franchise in 2022. We look forward to building on the excellent service that New Holland customers have experienced locally, this will of course complement our JCB product offering."