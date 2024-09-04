Telford-based medical centre is put up for sale for £3m

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co is marketing Court Street Medical Centre, Madeley, with the owners looking for an investment partner to support continued efforts to develop and grow the business.

Court Street Medical Practice, which opened in 2016, is a CQC-rated ‘Good’ GP practice with a rising patient list of 7,700, three GP Partners, and a full complement of nursing and administrative staff. The practice also invests heavily in social prescribing, non-medical patient support, and mental health support.

The investment, which is up for sale, comprises a detached two-storey, purpose-built medical centre that is well-fitted throughout with all of the appropriate fixtures and fittings for a GP clinic.

Clive Elliott, Practice partner, said: “We are very proud of what we have achieved here at Court Street, as one of only two practices in Telford with high levels of patient satisfaction and good access.

"Continuity of patient care is really important to us and will be part of any decision when considering offers.”

Christopher Vowles, Director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, added: “This is a great asset with a good level of agreed rent, coupled together with an agreed lease in excess of 15 years that would enhance any investment portfolio.”

For further details, see https://www.christie.com/4222537/