Milk and shakes business backtracks on decision to close after outpouring of love from community

Last month, the owners of Milk Stop announced the small Newport store would be serving its last shake.

The store has been selling fresh and flavoured cow and buffalo milk from a vending machine in a unit on Baddeley Court in Newport town centre for almost two years.

The Staffordshire-based company, run by ex-farmers Chris and Suzie Waterfall, opened the unit in late 2022.

A Milk Stop spokesperson had said that due to "rising costs and falling sales" they had taken the "very difficult decision" not to extend their lease, and would be closing on September 1.

Milk Stop owners Suzie and Chris Waterfall.

But at the final hour, the store announced they would be staying open.

In a post on social media, a company spokesperson said: "We had a lot of warm messages regarding closing Newport so we decided to put our heads together to see how we could stay open.

"It will mean making some changes to other parts of the business, mainly that buffalo milk will be off the menu for the time being.

"But we will still be open 24/7 with fresh whole cows milk and great milkshake flavours and we’ll also be bringing some new additions to the chilled bottle vendor to enjoy alongside your shakes.

"If you’re an old or a new customer please come and support us. We love Newport and we don’t want to leave!"