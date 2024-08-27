Town centre shop selling fresh milk and shakes to close this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

For almost two years Milk Stop has been selling fresh and flavoured cow and buffalo milk out of a vending machine in a unit on Baddeley Court in Newport town centre.

The Staffordshire-based company, run by ex-farmers Chris and Suzie Waterfall, opened the unit in late 2022.

But now the company has announced that due to "rising costs and falling sales" they have taken the "very difficult decision" not to extend their lease, and will be closing up shop at the end of this week.

Suzie and Chris Waterfall outside Milk Stop in Newport

Announcing the closure, a company spokesperson said: "Well Newport we’ve had a blast. We have loved bringing fresh milk and shakes to the town but sadly not enough of you loved it!

"With rising costs and falling sales we have taken the very difficult decision not to extend our lease at Baddeley Court.

"Thank you again Newport for the warm welcome. Support means so much to a small business so please do try and support local where you can."

The Newport store is now up for let. Photo: Rightmove/Savills

Newport's Milk Stop will be closing for the final time on Sunday, September 1.

The small unit at 2 Baddeley Court is now up for let and includes a front room, coded storeroom and WC to the rear.

It's being let for £375 per month and is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/151472390